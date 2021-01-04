Vastu Tips: Keep this fish in northeast direction of your house for happiness and prosperity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKVARYUM.BILGI.PAYLASIM Vastu Tips: Keep this fish in the northeast direction of your house for happiness and prosperity

In Vastu Shastra today Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the Arowana fish. Are there any benefits of keeping an Arowana fish in your home or not? and if any then what are those?

According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered auspicious to keep Arowana fish in the house. This fish is a symbol of good health, happiness, prosperity, wealth, and power. It removes evil forces.If you cannot or do not want to raise a real fish in your home, then there is another way to do this. You can keep a golden Arowana fish statue with a coin in its mouth at home. You can keep this idol in the north-east or east direction of your house. According to some zoologists, Arowana fish sit in the foothills and give prior information about the earthquake.