Vastu Tips: Keep statue of elephant couple at home for happiness in married life

Keep statue of elephant couple at home for happiness in married life

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the advantages of keeping a pair of elephants at home. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping an elephant couple in the house is considered very auspicious. it is said that it brings happiness and love in married life. It makes the relationship stronger. Acharya Indu Prakash also reveals a few important things related to the elephants.

Elephants are very intelligent animals. Also, in their family group, elephants are always given priority and they are respected. The head of the family walks with everyone and is responsible for maintaining unity in the group. You must have noticed that whenever a group of elephants goes somewhere, they go with their family and take care of everyone. The head always walks at the forefront of the group. This shows how intelligent they are and sets an example of how you should love your family.

