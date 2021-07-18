Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHEERAJYOGSUTRA Vastu Tips: Keep salt in the corner of the bedroom to remove the troubles of the house

Today in Vastu shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the remedies to avoid the troubles of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, salt can prove to be very effective to avoid minor disputes in the house, to remove the rift between husband and wife.

Keep a piece of rock salt or standing salt in one corner of the bedroom and keep this piece in that corner for a whole month. After a month, remove the old salt piece and keep the new piece. By doing this, there will be peace in the house and small disputes will be reduced, while on the other hand mental disturbance will end. Also negativity will also go away.