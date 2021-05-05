Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEETHALKRISHNA Vastu Tips: Keep picture or statue of Phoenix in this direction of home for success in work

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about Phoenix bird in the house. By the way, you can put a picture or statue of any bird in the house, but if Phoenix is ​​a picture of a bird then it is even better.

The Phoenix bird represents success, energy, fame and growth. By placing a picture or idol of this bird in the southern part of the house, it is easy to get out of the difficulties coming in the way of success.

It provides positive energy to the person to achieve his goal, which brings a new zeal, a new hope in the person towards his work. But let us tell you one thing here that in reality the Phoenix bird is not a bird, but it is a fictitious form which is considered as a form of success.