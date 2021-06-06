Image Source : INSTA/ELJARDINDEMISUEGRA Vastu Tips: Keep bamboo plant in this direction of the house for happiness and prosperity

According to Vastu Shastra, the bamboo plant is considered important for bringing positivity in the house and for shining luck. It is believed that keeping a bamboo plant in the house brings success in work and increases in wealth and fame. However, according to Vastu, bamboo plant should be planted in the proper direction and place. Let us know how bamboo plants are better for us according to Vastu and in which direction they should be kept.

Brings positive energy

Bamboo plant brings positive energy. In such a situation, you can keep it at home or workplace also. It is believed that bamboo plant should be planted at the place of family sitting. Due to this, the relationship between the family members remains better.

Better Health:

Keeping bamboo which is considered lucky, brings prosperity and good health. Also, this plant brings positive energy.

Peace in the house prevails:

It is believed that if a bamboo plant is planted in the east direction of the house, peace remains in the house and there is no trouble. Apart from this, the arrival of money also remains in the house.

Flow of money:

Planting a bamboo plant at the workplace removes negative energy. Also the environment remains pure. Apart from this, the arrival of money also remains in the house.