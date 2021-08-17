Vastu Tips: Keep idols of elephants at home for happiness in married life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KENSINGTONCIRCLECOLLECTION Vastu Tips: Keep an idol of THIS animal at home for happiness in married life

Know about the effects of having an idol of pair of elephants in Vastu Shastra today. According to Vastu, keeping an elephant pair in the house is very auspicious. As we all know that among the animals, the elephant is a very hardworking and intelligent creature. Also, in their family group, elephants are always given priority, they are respected. The head of their family takes everyone along. Maintains unity in the group.

You must have seen that whenever they go somewhere, they walk in groups and go with their family, take care of everyone.. All this shows how intelligent they are. They Work hard for your family. Therefore, keeping an idol or painting of a pair of elephants in the house maintains unity in the family. There remains the happiness and love in married life.