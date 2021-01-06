Vastu Tips: Keep alum in any corner of the house or office to resolve architectural flaw

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUFIYANKHATRI Vastu Tips: Keep alum in any corner of the house or office to resolve the architectural flaw

In Vastu Shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash the importance of alum. You must have seen many times how alum is used in home remedies and at the barbershop, but you would not have heard about its architectural uses. There are many such things in the house, which can be used for home remedies as well as Vastu remedies.

If there is any type of architectural flaw in your home or office, then to remove it, take a piece of 50 grams alum and place it in every room or corner of the house or office. This will reduce the troubles caused by various Vastu doshas and will also increase wealth, happiness and peace.Apart from this, if you tie an alum in black cloth before sleeping and keep it under your pillow, then nightmares do not come and freedom from unknown fear is attained. You can also use this remedy for Barkat in the shop or office and to get rid of negative energy.