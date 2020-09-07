Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MBERNASCONI2020 Vastu Tips: Junk placed on the roof can cause house discord and Pitra dosh

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the waste or junk placed on the roof of the house. Many times we throw the extra waste or the unwanted things of the house on the roof without thinking about its ill effects. But should we put waste on the roof of the house? According to Vastu Shastra, no waste or junk should be placed on the roof of the house. This causes a negative impact on the mind and brain of the family members and also causes Pitra Dosh. At the same time, the atmosphere of the house also remains unhappy.

This can become a cause of discord in your home. So, if there is useless material kept on the roof of your house for a long time, then get rid of it. If there is any such item in your house that is useful but you are not currently using it, then keep it outside the house but do not slam it anywhere. Place them in a systematic manner, it will be better.

