Vastu Tips: How many idols should be kept in the temple of the house?

Today in Vastu Shastra , know about the idols of God in the temple of the house. The idol of God should never be kept in the temple or at any other place in the house in such a way that its back part, that is, the back, is visible. The idol should be visible from the front.

The sight of God's back is not considered auspicious. Never more than two idols or pictures of Ganesha should be kept in the house of worship. Otherwise it would not be auspicious. There can be two pictures of one God at two different places in the house.

Apart from this, such an idol or picture of God should also not be kept in the temple, which is in a war posture, in which there is a fierce form of God. Always keep the idols of God in the house with gentle, beautiful and blessing posture. This transmits positive energy. Fractured idols should be immersed immediately.

This was discussed in Vastu Shastra about the idols of God in the temple of the house. Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of the temple of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.