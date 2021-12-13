Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EXPLEASIADECOR Vastu Tips: Having fountain inside the house in this direction can open new avenues of progress

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about getting a waterfall installed inside the house. Some people do not have space for the garden area outside in their homes, so they can get a small size waterfall or fountain installed inside the house. You can also get it installed in the drawing-room of the house.

To install a fountain inside the house, the north-east direction should be chosen. Due to this, the avenues of progress are always open in the family. Water is also one of the five elements of the earth. Keeping a balance in all these is very necessary for the development of life and a fountain in the house promotes the water element. One more thing is that it should always be flowing. Because a stopped fountain causes financial loss. Seeing the flowing water, the person who entered the house due to stress also becomes happy, there is positive energy in it.