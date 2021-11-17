Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Getting green coloUr done in the East direction of the house is auspicious

According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to have green colour in the east. Know more about the same from Acharya Indu Prakash.

New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2021 7:35 IST
Vastu Tips: Getting green coloUr done in the East direction of the house is auspicious
Vastu Tips: Getting green coloUr done in the East direction of the house is auspicious

Acharya Indu Prakash told in Vastu Shastra today that what should be the color of the floor in the east direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to have green color in the east. Therefore, by trying, the color of the stone of the east-facing floor should also be kept in such a way, which is green in color or in which green aura is visible.

By doing this, the people of the house get a lot of benefit and especially the elder son of the house. The eldest son of the house gets maximum benefit by putting green stone or keeping any other green thing in the east direction. The pace of his life always remains the same. No matter what happens in life, he always finds some way out of it.

Hope you will fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these Vastu Tips.

 

