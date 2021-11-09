Vastu Tips: Get windows in the east direction of house or office for these benefits

Tuesday, November 09, 2021
     
Know why windows should be made in the east direction according to Vastu Shastra and what are its benefits.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2021 7:00 IST
Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, why should windows be made in these directions? What is the result of making a window in these directions? First of all let's talk about the east direction. After all, why should a window be made in the east direction and what is its benefit.

According to Vastu Shastra, the best direction out of all the directions for windows is considered to be the east direction. By constructing a window in the east direction of your house or office, the blessings of the Sun God remain and his light falls on your house first, and by constructing a window in this direction, the respect of the people living in your house- Respect increases and the health of family members is also good.

 

 

