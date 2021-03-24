Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STUDIO_BAUDELAIRE Vastu Tips: Get white colour on the floor of north-west direction for these benefits

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the Vyavya angle, i.e. the color of the floor in the north-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is better to choose the white color for the floor in the western angle, that is, in the north-west direction.

In this direction, people who live in that place get a lot of benefits by installing white-colored stone flooring. It develops mental power of a person. You are able to take all your decisions well. Along with this, you get knowledge of many new things and your relationship with father is good in the house.