Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Get white colored floor in north-east direction of the house. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash reveals what should be the color of the floor in your house and in which direction. He talks about the floor color in the north-east direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is a better option to choose a white marble stone for the floor in the north-east direction, just like the west direction.

Applying white-colored stone in the north-east direction of the house or office gives the architectural benefits related to that direction, as well as there are no obstacles in life and the members of the house. They continuously reach the peak of progress. Doing this keeps the hands of everyone strong and maintains the ability to complete the work without any help.

According to Vastu shastra, getting the white-colored stone in the north-east direction benefits the youngest son of the house and his work.