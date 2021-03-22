Image Source : INSTAGRAM/B_PROTEK_ Vastu Tips: Get these colors on the floor of south-west direction of your house for auspicious results

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the southwest corner of the house, that is, the color of the floor in the south-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to choose a house or office, a yellow-colored stone in the southwest part of it, ie yellow marble.

If you do not want to place a yellow stone on the entire floor, then you can get auspicious fruits related to this direction by applying yellow stone, ie yellow stone in some part of this direction. By doing this, there is never a shortage of anything at home or office.

There is consistency in everything. Also, mother's health is good at home.