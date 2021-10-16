Vastu Tips: For stronger financial position, keep these things in mind while signing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about how a person's right signature can make them financially strong. All your work rests on one signature. The role of your sign in your financial matters is very important. A wrong signature can make you lose lakhs of money, whereas a correct signature makes your fortune strong.

If you are troubled by financial problems, then according to Vastu Shastra, you can get rid of them by making some changes to your sign. According to Vastu, if you earn a lot of money but the savings are not even of a rupee, then make a straight line under your signature and start putting two dots below it and as soon as you start saving, then under your signature. Increase the number of points one by one. But keep in mind that these points cannot be more than 6.