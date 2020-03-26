Vastu Tips for Navratri: Placing shankh on right hand side of puja room is auspicious

Yesterday in Navratri Special Vastu Shastra we had discussed about the direction of installation of idol and Kalash of Maa Durga and today we will discuss about Shankh installation during Navratri. According to Vastu Shastra, one should place the shankh on the right hand side of the puja room and for installation, one should first wash the conch and read the mantra while washing. The mantra is - "Sudarsnastrayafat" Then the conch should be placed at the base in such a way that its open part is upwards and the beak is on your side.

After installing on the place, sandal should be applied on the conch saying Pranava Mantra. In this way, the conch kept in worship brings happiness and good luck to the house. Just keep in mind that the shankh should be clockwise and keep its mouth upwards, and the beak should be kept on its side. In the Vastu Shastra of Navratri, tomorrow we will discuss the use of flowers in the worship of various deities.