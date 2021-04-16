Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROBIN.SINGH590 Vastu tips for Navratri: Never offer Bel, Harsingar and these kinds of flowers to Goddess Durga

Today in the Navratri Special Vastu Shastra, we will talk about which flowers are considered auspicious for deities. Today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the use of flowers in the worship of various avatars of Maa Durga during Navratri. There are some special lucky patterns of various Gods and Goddesses, which are seen in the form offerings of flowers, fragrance and colour etc. and they are directly related to the vastu shastra of the house. Keeping this in mind, Indian mystics have said in Tantrasara, Mantra Mahomedi and Small Harit that Goddess Durga should not be offered Dube, Bel, Harsingar, Madar and Tagar flowers.

The flowers of Katsaraiyya, Nagchampa and Brihati are also considered taboo. Also, except for Champa and Lotus, no flower buds should be offered to the Goddess.

Also, Shri Vishnu loves white and yellow flowers, but remember, Lord Vishnu should not be offered Akshat, i.e. rice. Also, flowers of Madar and Dhatura should not be offered. Apart from this, Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha and Bhairav ​​ji love red flowers, while Lord Shankar loves white flowers. Therefore, these things should be taken special care of while worshiping of all these deities.