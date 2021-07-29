Thursday, July 29, 2021
     
Vastu Tips for Home Temple: Never offer dry flowers during worship, it brings negative energy

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you what difference it makes to offer fresh flowers and dried flowers to the Gods in temples and how you should avoid the negative effects of vastu shastra.  

New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2021 7:45 IST
If everything in the house is kept according to Vastu shastra, then it brings prosperity along with peace. Not only this, you can also get rid of Vastu flaws by following a few tips. Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the flowers kept in the temple. Flowers are offered to the Lord during worship daily. Everyone makes sure that they offer fresh flowers in the temple to God every morning, but during this time it is very important to take care of some things that align with the vastu shastra.

If you offer flowers in the temple daily, then it is also important that you remove them from time to time. According to Vastu Shastra in the temple, the flowers should be removed after the evening. Since the flowers dry up till evening, make sure you remove them. Keeping dry flowers in front of God is considered inauspicious and brings back luck on the professional front. This brings negative energy to the house and creates an atmosphere of tension. So every evening these flowers should be removed from the temple.

