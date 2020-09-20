Image Source : INSTAGRAM / JULIIAEM Vastu Tips for home: Placing pots made of clay in the northeast direction is auspicious

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the right direction to place things made of clay in homes or offices.According to Vastu Shastra, everything has to be kept in an ideal direction so as to gain all the positivity and good luck. In the same manner, there is an appropriate direction to place things made of clay. According to Vastu Shastra, the most appropriate direction for keeping things made of clay like a showpiece of clay or pot of clay or anything else is the northeast direction. This direction is related to the element earth and the earth, ie earth, ie soil.

If you can not place the clay pots exactly in the northeast angle, then you can also place them by turning slightly to the north or east direction. This should be done in the case of placing small pots, while talking about big and heavy clay pots, they are mostly seen in big business parks or in a big garden. The right place to plant them is the southwest corner, that is, south-west direction. You can place any heavy pot in this direction.

