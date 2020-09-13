Image Source : INSTAGRAM / MALENA.STUDIES Vastu Tips for home: Keeping water system in north direction of study room brings positivity

Studying needs a lot of attention, concentration and focus. If your children or anybody in your home pursuing any kind studies, is unable to concentrate on studies or unable to excel in academics, the reason could be the imbalance of energy at study room. Study room vastu and vastu for study table states that exceling in studies is not entirely dependent on you but also depends on the energy that surrounds you and your home. This energy creates negative vibrations and impacts your focus and concentration on studies.

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the arrangement of water in the study room. A child gets tired numerous times while studying and he feels thirsty. Therefore, the water system should also be provided in the study room One advantage of keeping water in the study room is that the child will not have to go out of the room again and again for quenching his/her thirst and his mind remains a place.

According to Vastu Shastra, the north direction should be chosen to keep the water system in the study room. You can keep a jug of water or big peacock jug. in this direction. Due to this, your child will not have any kind of fear.

