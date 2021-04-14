Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu tips for Chaitra Navratri: Sthapana of Akhand Jyoti should always be in South East direction

On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, we will discuss about the direction of the akhand jyoti and worship material. During Navratri many people in their home establish a Akhand jyoti. According to Vastu Shastra, it is very important to know the direction for the sthapana of the akhand jyoti during this auspicious Hindu festival. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered best to choose the SOUTH-EAST direction for the establishment of akhand jyoti. On one side, Vastu defects are removed by doing this, on the other side, happiness and prosperity in the house is maintained.

Also, according to vastu shastra, keep all the material related to the puja or havan in south-east direction of the Puja room. This pleased the Goddess during Navratri.