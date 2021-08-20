Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Follow these remedies every morning to maintain positivity at home

Everyone wants the atmosphere of their house to be nice and fragrant. There should be a positive energy in the whole house. For all this, nowadays people buy different types of perfumes, room fresheners sold in the market and sprinkle them in the house, but the fragrance of a perfume is not always long-lasting. One has to use the perfume multiple times a day to maintain a fresh fragrance. However, there is a natural way to maintain freshness at home by keeping fresh roses.

Wake up early in the morning, put the petals of fresh roses in a glass bowl filled with clean water and keep that bowl at a place where fresh air comes from outside. The fragrance with the help of the air will gradually spread throughout the house and the whole house will smell of roses which is symbolic of fragrance, freshness and positivity.