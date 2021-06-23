Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/QUAINTCUTIES Vastu Tips: Find out if yellow color in south-east direction of the house is auspicious or not?

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra whether yellow color can be used in south-east direction. If yes, why can it be done and if not, why can't it? Getting yellow color in the south-east direction will not bring any special benefit to this direction.

By getting yellow color done in this direction, the elements of the directions associated with yellow color are definitely harmed. Yellow color is related to the south-east direction, the middle of the house and to some extent the north-east of the house and the elements associated with these directions are sure to be harmed by getting yellow color in the angle of fire, i.e. loss to the mother, the body of the planet owner.

Deficiency of minerals and vitamins, stomach problems for the planet lord, pain in hands, problems for younger son and frequent obstructions in life, all these things start happening.