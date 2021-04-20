Vastu Tips: Face of 'kanya' should be in this direction during the Navratri puja

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POWERINSPIRITUALS Vastu Tips: Face of the 'kanya' should be in this direction during the Navratri puja

Learn about Kumarika food from Acharya Indu Prakash on Mahashtami. The law of kumarika food has been described in the decision-making Indus and Durgarchan method. There are five parts of Kumari food - first to wash the hands and feet of the girls who have come, then to vaccinate their foreheads, make their neerajan, feed them, give them alms and get blessings from them. According to Vastu Shastra a proper direction is set for all these works.

According to Vastu, girls should offer arghya and pradya by facing towards east, facing towards south-east, making neerajan, facing north-east, applying vaccine, facing them and giving them food, upward face, ie On looking upwards, one should give Dakshina and in front of the face, ie, looking at the earth, one should take blessings.

In this way, according to the proper direction, by doing all the work, the auspicious results of the Vastu are obtained and the girls take food with joy, due to which all the happiness in the house is also joyous.