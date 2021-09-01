Vastu Tips: Do not keep these types of idols of God in temple for positive results

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOBHARAMESH Vastu Tips: Do not keep these types of idols of God in your temple for positive results

Today in Vastu Shastra , know from Acharya Indu Prakash about what kind of idols of God should be kept in the temple. The idol of God should never be kept in the temple or at any other place in the house in such a way that its rear part, that is, the back, is visible. The idol should be visible from the front.

The sight of God's back is not considered auspicious. Never place more than two idols or pictures of Ganesha in the house of worship. Otherwise, it will not have been auspicious. There can be two pictures of one God at two different places in the house.

Apart from this, such an idol or picture of God should not be kept in the temple, which is in the posture of war, in which the form of God is in its rage. Always install idols of God with gentle, beautiful and blessed posture. This brings positive energy. Immediately immerse the fragmented idols.