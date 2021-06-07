Vastu Tips: Do not get this colour if your kitchen is built in south-east direction of the house

Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do not get this colour if your kitchen is built on south-east direction of the house

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the kitchen, that is, what should be the color of the kitchen according to Vastu. In Vastu Shastra, the south-east direction, which is also called the igneous angle, should be made in the kitchen.

The ruling planet of this direction is Venus and the deity is Agni. Therefore, it would be best to use a color related to the planet Venus for positive energy in the kitchen. By the way, white or cream color is considered to be the most auspicious color for the kitchen.

But, if there is a Vastu defect in the kitchen, then red color can also be used in the igneous angle of the kitchen. This will keep the atmosphere of the kitchen good.