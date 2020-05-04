Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu tips: Construction of toilets in the south-east direction can result in loss of money

A bathroom is, hands down, one of the most important rooms in a pad. However, most people are completely ignorant of the intricate rules that govern this particular space. Putting in a humble amount of effort to rebuild a lavatory according to vastu for bathroom will reap several rewards for you, and may even make it your new sanctuary, after the bedroom!

The construction of toilets in the southeast direction is not auspicious. Loss of money is possible due to building toilets in this direction. There will also be hurdles in trade and development. Every year as summer starts, your business and career will decline. Green color will harm you in every way.

If for some reason it is not possible to remove the toilet from the fire angle of your house, ie the southeast corner, then try to reduce the ill effects by putting as much wood in that direction and placing a bowl of sea salt there.

