Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu tips: Constructing toilet in the west direction may lead to complications related to health

A Vastu complaint living place provides inmates a disease free and barrier free house followed by peace, harmony and progress. Bathroom and toilet are basic sections of house sometimes made anywhere which tends to give negative energy because both the places have a specific location according to Vastu principles. Bathrooms constructed in anywhere in the house leads to complications and severe problems related to health and finance.

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about constructing toilets in the west direction. Building toilets in this direction reduces the happiness in the house. The younger daughter of the house may become depressed and introverted.When it gets too cold, there is depression in the house. Lack of iron, zinc, magnesium and other minerals in the health of the residents of the home is a problem. The hemoglobin of household members, especially women, decreases.

If, for some reason, there is a toilet in the west direction of your house, then to avoid its side effects, you should paint it white in the same direction. In that direction, something should be made of metal or the door of the toilet should be made of metal.

Sea salt should be filled in the glass bowl and kept in that area and changed after a few days. Also, jaggery should be fed to small girls between 3 to 5 pm after a few days difference. By taking these measures, despite having a toilet in the west direction, your home will remain happy.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage