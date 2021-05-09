Image Source : PEXELS Vastu Tips: Burning candles in this direction leads to happiness and prosperity in the house

Learn about candles in Vastu Shastra today. There are many different types of candles, ie candles, in the market nowadays. Candles of different colors in different styles look very beautiful in the house. It adds to the atmosphere of the house and makes it happy.

Applying candles keeps the energy balance in the house. They remove negative energy and convert it into positive energy. It is said that the energy released from the candles cuts off the negative energy, which increases the positive energy on its own.

But special care should be taken while choosing the place to place candles. Burning candles in the east, north-east and south direction of the house leads to happiness and prosperity in the house.