Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Building garage in south-east direction of the house is auspicious

Learn about the direction of parking in Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. In today's time, most everyone has some or the other vehicle. In such a situation, it is very important to choose the right direction to make it stand out.

There is a direction for everything in Vastu Shastra. Vastu Shastra has also given directions for parking of vehicles in such a house. If you want to build a garage for your vehicle at home, then you should choose the southeast or north-west direction for it. Both of these directions are good, but out of these, the north-west, ie the angle of view is the best.

One thing needs to be noted here that the weight should be reduced in the north and east direction of the garage. So while parking any vehicle there, note that the vehicle should be facing north or east.