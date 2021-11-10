Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Build window in this direction of the house, there will never be shortage of money

Today in Vastu Shastra , learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about making a window in the north direction. After all, why should a window be made in the north direction or what happens if a window is made in this direction?

North direction is also considered as the direction of positive energy. The north direction is said to be the direction of Kuber, the god of wealth. By constructing a window in this direction, the grace of Lord Kubera remains on your house, office, building and there is never any shortage of money in your house.

Therefore, it is good to make windows in the north direction and these windows must be opened for a while every day.