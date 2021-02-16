Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Build stairs in this direction at home or shop to get relief from debt

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about many ways to avoid debt. The right arrangement of water in the house or shop and the direction of the stairs are also helpful in getting rid of debt.

Water should be arranged in the house or shop in the north direction. Providing water in this direction helps in getting rid of debt quickly. Apart from water, the right direction of the stairs in the house or shop is also beneficial in getting rid of debt.

If the stairs of your house or shop are facing towards west or come down from west direction then the whole family may face debt. So the stairs of the house should not be towards the west.