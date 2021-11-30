Vastu Tips: Bring Tulsi plant in the house, there will always be blessings of Maa Lakshmi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATURESSNIP Vastu Tips: Bring Tulsi plant in the house, there will always be blessing of Maa Lakshmi

Know about the Tulsi plant from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. You must have seen Tulsi plant planted in most of the houses. Tulsi plant is considered very auspicious from the point of view of Vastu. Vastu defects are eliminated by applying it in the house.

In the scriptures , the Tulsi plant has been described as the form of Lakshmi, that is, where there is Tulsi, there is always the arrival of Lakshmi. It is a wonderful medicinal plant. By planting Tulsi plant in the house, negative energy is destroyed and positive energy increases.

Tulsi plant is also a good remedy for the destruction of diseases along with preventing the calamity coming in the house, as well as it is also auspicious for the financial condition of the family. Having a Tulsi plant in the house brings peace and happiness to the mind.