Vastu Tips: Ashtagandha holds special importance in Navratri, know how to make & use gandhashtak at home

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the ashtagandha of gods. Keep in mind that Ashtagandha is a special kind of chemical and when applied generates a special attitude which affects our thoughts bioclocks and the collective clock of the house i.e. Vastu.

The power which our forefathers had recognized in the fingers of the hands, its present form can be understood as Reiki, Aura and Pranic Holling.

Goddess Gandashtak - Chandan, Agar, Kapoor, Granthiparna Saffron, Gorochan, Jatamasi and Myrrh. Also, with the ring finger, the deities and rishis, the forefathers with the index finger and the middle finger for onself should be used.

