Vastu Shastra: Your habits can become the cause of your misfortune. Know how

The vault or cupboard in which you keep your money and other valuable items should not have a broom kept behind it. This stops the flow of positive energy and results in the loss of money.

June 27, 2020
In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about things and bad habits you should stay away from as they increase misfortune by preventing money from coming into your home or business. The first thing he shares is about the broom near or behind the vault. The vault or cupboard in which you keep your money and other valuable items should not have a broom kept behind it. This stops the flow of positive energy and results in the loss of money.

Apart from this, keeping a first aid or medicine box in the kitchen is also not considered good. According to Vastu Shastra, it affects the health of family members. Their health keeps fluctuating constantly.

The bathroom and toilet doors in the house should not be left open when not needed. Close them immediately after using them. Otherwise, there is a continuous loss of money in the home and business.

 

