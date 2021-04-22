Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Shastra: Place candle in this direction of the house to remove negative energy

Learn about candles in Acharya Indu Prakash today in Vastu Shastra. There are many different types of candles, i.e. candles, in the market nowadays. Different colored candles in different styles look very beautiful in the house.

It adds to the atmosphere of the house and makes it happy. By applying candles, the energy balance in the house is maintained. They remove negative energy and convert it into positive energy.

It is said that the energy released from the candle cuts the negative energy, which increases the positive energy on its own. But special care should be taken while choosing the place for planting candles. Burning candles in the east, north-east and south direction of the house leads to happiness and prosperity in the house.