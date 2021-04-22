Thursday, April 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Shastra: Place candle in this direction of the house to remove negative energy

Vastu Shastra: Place candle in this direction of the house to remove negative energy

There are different types of candles in the market nowadays. Different colored candles in different styles look very beautiful in the house. They even play a crucial role in your house's Vastu Shastra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how!

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2021 7:37 IST
Vastu Shastra: Place candle in this direction of the house to remove negative energy
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Vastu Shastra: Place candle in this direction of the house to remove negative energy

Learn about candles in Acharya Indu Prakash today in Vastu Shastra. There are many different types of candles, i.e. candles, in the market nowadays. Different colored candles in different styles look very beautiful in the house.

It adds to the atmosphere of the house and makes it happy. By applying candles, the energy balance in the house is maintained. They remove negative energy and convert it into positive energy.

 

It is said that the energy released from the candle cuts the negative energy, which increases the positive energy on its own. But special care should be taken while choosing the place for planting candles. Burning candles in the east, north-east and south direction of the house leads to happiness and prosperity in the house.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X