Yosemite National Park, The Oregon Coast to Big Sur: Beautiful road trip hotspots in US for travelholics

Road trips are probably the best way to quench your thirst for adventure and break the boredom. Are you also a wanderlust seeking a thrilling road trip? Look nowhere else! Here are six road trip destinations from US for you to explore.



These six lovely road trip sites serve everything from soothing shorelines to breathtaking mountain views, making them the ideal escapes.

Yosemite National Park, California:

Yosemite is a magnificent national park with soaring granite cliffs, verdant meadows, and breathtaking waterfalls. It offers a variety of activities for all, from biking to hiking to camping and sightseeing.

The Oregon Coast:

The seacoast offers a variety of stunning ocean views, including beautiful beaches, rocky cliffs, and magnificent lighthouses along the 363-mile stretch of coastline.

Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina/Virginia:

The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most beautiful drives in the country, offering splendorous views of the Appalachian Mountains with its undulating slopes, luxuriant forests, and stunning mountain views.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee/North Carolina:

The Great Smoky Mountains are one of the best attractions for a road trip. Its luxuriant forests, towering peaks, and gushing waterfalls are mesmerising. The park also offers activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and sightseeing.

Big Sur, California:

This famous section of coastline is home to the most magnificent vistas on earth. Big Sur is the ideal site to admire the grandeur of the Pacific Coast with its craggy cliffs, lush woods, and breathtaking ocean views.

Route 66, Arizona/New Mexico:

The famous road stretch in Arizona should top the list of every travel enthusiast's bucket list because it offers an unforgettable experience with stunning desert scenery and historical landmarks.

