World Tourism Day 2023: 8 picturesque destinations to visit in West Bengal

September 27th marks World Tourism Day 2023, and what better way to celebrate than by exploring the beauty of West Bengal? Home to some of the most stunning landscapes and breathtaking views, West Bengal offer eight picturesque destinations that are sure to take your breath away. Recently, the Union Ministry of Tourism has also recognised West Bengal's Kiriteswari as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023.

Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas. Famous for its diverse landscape, the sanctuary is home to a wide variety of species including one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants, leopards, barking deer and more. With over 250 species of birds, it's a great place to spot some of India's most exotic avian species. Gorumara National Park is located in the Jalpaiguri district. The park is home to a wide variety of wildlife including elephants, tigers, bison and more. Its picturesque grasslands are also a great place to spot some rare birds and reptiles. Neora Valley National Park is located in Kalimpong district. The park's pristine forests are home to endangered animals like red panda and clouded leopard. It's also a great place for birdwatching with over 300 species of birds. Lava is located in the Darjeeling district. Set amidst lush tea gardens, Lava offers great views of the snow-capped peaks of Mt. Kanchenjunga and Mt. Everest. It's also home to several monasteries and Buddhist temples that are worth visiting while you're in the area. Samsing is located in the Jalpaiguri district. Samsing offers breathtaking views of the Teesta River and the surrounding hills. With its lush green forests and cascading waterfalls, Samsing is an ideal spot for a peaceful getaway. Malbazar is located in Jalpaiguri district. Known for its tea gardens, Malbazar also offers stunning views of the rivers Teesta and Raidak. It's also home to several historical monuments and temples that are worth visiting while you're in town. Suntalekhola is located in the Darjeeling district. This picturesque village offers great views of Mt. Kanchenjunga and Mt. Everest as well as lush green forests and tea gardens. It's a great place for trekking and birdwatching too! Mandarmani is located in the East Midnapore district. This small beach town offers some pristine beaches with beautiful sunsets and stunning views of the Bay of Bengal. It's a great spot for swimming and sunbathing or simply taking a leisurely stroll along the beachfront.

