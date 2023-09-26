World Tourism Day 2023: 7 offbeat destinations in India for adventurous travellers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are a few offbeat destinations in India for adventurous travellers.

World Tourism Day 2023 is an annual event that celebrates the importance of tourism to global economies and brings awareness to the potential of the industry on September 27 every year. This event has become even more important as our world is seeing an increase in tourism due to the growth of globalisation. While there are plenty of established tourist destinations across India, it is time to explore some of the offbeat destinations in India for adventurous travellers. On this World Tourism Day 2023, let’s take a look at 7 offbeat destinations in India for the adventurous traveller.

Lunglei, Mizoram: The best place to start your adventure in India is Lunglei, a small hill station in Mizoram. Located on a plateau, the town is surrounded by lush green hills and offers spectacular views of mountains, rivers and forests. The place is perfect for trekking, camping and bird watching. It also has a vibrant culture that is reflected in its festivals, handicrafts and cuisine. From Lunglei you can explore nearby attractions like Reiek Tlang, Bung Vawr, and Tamdil Lake.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh: Next on the list is Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh located at an altitude of over 5000 feet. This scenic village offers breathtaking views of snow-clad mountains, calm lakes and dense forests. The picturesque landscapes are ideal for trekking and camping activities. For culture enthusiasts, Ziro offers a glimpse into the lives of its indigenous people through its traditional festivals and music.

Palakkad, Kerala: Heading to the south, Palakkad in Kerala is a great destination for eco-tourism activities. Known for its abundant flora and fauna, this district boasts of amazing biodiversity with plenty of wildlife sanctuaries in its vicinity. It also houses numerous temples and ancient monuments that will give you an insight into Indian culture and religion. For adventure seekers, Palakkad offers activities like rock climbing, rappelling and jungle safaris which make it one of the most sought-after offbeat destinations in India.

Gokarna, Karnataka: Gokarna in Karnataka is an excellent choice for beach lovers looking for some adventure. With miles of sandy beaches stretching along the Arabian Sea coast, it offers plenty of fun activities such as water sports and beach volleyball. It also has some amazing temples like Mahabaleshwar Temple and Koti Teertha which make this place unique from other beach destinations in India. In addition to these attractions, Gokarna also boasts some stunning sunsets which make it a great destination for photography enthusiasts.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh: Kasol is a small village situated in the middle of Parvati Valley which makes it one of the most serene offbeat destinations in India. The place is renowned for its natural beauty with mesmerising views of snow-clad mountains all around. It also offers plenty of trekking opportunities along with some thrilling river rafting trips down the Parvati River. Kasol also has some amazing local restaurants serving delicious Israeli cuisine which makes it popular among foodies as well.



Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is renowned for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant Buddhist culture. Located at the foot of the Himalayas this destination offers some stunning views of mountains alongside beautiful monasteries and temples that reflect its cultural heritage. It is also home to several trekking trails ranging from easy to challenging which make it perfect for adventurous travellers looking for something different from other offbeat places in India.

Varkala, Kerala: Last but not least on our list is Varkala located in the southern state of Kerala. This quaint little beach town offers picturesque views of golden sand beaches and lush green backwaters. It has some amazing cliff-top restaurants where you can enjoy some seafood delicacies while admiring the beautiful sunset over the Arabian Sea horizon. The place also has a vibrant nightlife with plenty of bars and pubs open till late night making it perfect for party lovers as well.

So these are the 7 offbeat destinations in India that can be explored on this World Tourism Day 2023 by adventurous travellers seeking something different from established tourist spots across the country. Each one offers something unique and special that will make your trip truly unforgettable!

