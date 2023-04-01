Wondering where to see Turtle hatchlings in India? You cannot miss these spots

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Turtle hatchlings: Where to see them in India?

Turtle hatchlings are a delightful sight to behold, and India is a great place to see them. These tiny creatures emerge from their shells on the beaches of the Indian coastline, and they make their way to the sea in a race to avoid predators. The Indian government protects turtles under Schedule I of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. During the months of April and May, certain beaches in India take extra precautions for the benefit of sea turtle hatchlings. This is the time of year when these young turtles emerge. Only a few select locations in India offer the opportunity to witness this remarkable event.

Head out to these places in india to witness turtle hatchlings:

Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, Odisha

Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is the only turtle sanctuary in Odisha state. This sanctuary is the world's largest nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles. It's an amazing sight to witness millions of turtles coming to the beach for nesting.

Galgibaga, Goa

Galgibaga, in Goa, is considered to be one of the most exceptional locations where turtles come to lay their eggs between October and March. In April and May, the eggs hatch and the young turtles make their way to the sea. This area is meticulously protected and is recognized as one of the safest places for the turtles to nest. Other turtle nesting sites in Goa include Mandrem, Morjim, and Agonda.

Rushikulya Beach, Odisha

Rushikulya Beach, located in Ganjam district of Odisha, is famous for the yearly mass nesting of Olive Ridley sea turtles. This beach is recognized as one of the largest breeding sites in the world for these turtles.

Marina beach, Tamil Nadu

Marina Beach is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is home to multiple turtle nesting sites. Several organizations have taken the responsibility of maintaining the cleanliness of this renowned beach and have worked towards transforming it into a secure nesting location for the Olive Ridley turtles.

Velas Beach, Maharashtra

Velas Beach can be found in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, India, and is a unique location on the west coast where sea turtles come to lay their eggs. The beach is situated at a distance of about 200 km from Mumbai and around 176 km from Pune. The local communities in the area are highly dedicated to the preservation and protection of the sea turtles that nest on the beach.

Only about 1 in 1,000 turtle hatchlings survive to adulthood due to various challenges and threats they face, including predation, pollution, and habitat loss. The above mentioned places are well-protected and offer a safe environment for turtles to nest and thrive. Witnessing the amazing sight of turtle hatchlings making their way to the ocean is truly a remarkable experience that reminds us of the beauty.

