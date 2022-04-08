Watch stunning video of biggest light-sound show on Gabbar Parvat as Ambaji Tirth Dham parikrama begins

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NIRNAY KAPOOR Stunning visuals of biggest light-sound show on Gabbar Parvat

The biggest light show in India begins on April 8, inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The video of the rehearsal of the light and sound show gives a magnificent view of the mighty mountains. On Gabbar Parvat, various replicas including Shivji, Ambaji temple are displayed. Significantly, with 51 Shakti Peetha Parikramas starting from April 8 to 10, it is no surprise that in the days to come, the light and sound show will be the center of attraction in Ambaji.

The world's largest mythological light and sound show will begin on the Gabbar mountain, in which the entire mountain has been highlighted, the first glimpse of this grand show has begun in the famous Ambaji shrine today. This light and sound show has been prepared with an expenditure of Rs 14 crores, in which the tableau of Hindu mythology has been presented in a unique way. PM Narendra Modi had started the construction work of replicas of 51 shakti peeths in Ambaji when he was the CM of Gujarat. Watch mesmerising videos of the light and sound show here.

The three-day program will have a devotional atmosphere in Ambaji and the preparations are in full swing. On April 8, the Shakti Peeth Parikrama begins with a procession. The 2.8 km length will be circled in 1500 steps. On April 9, about 650 Anand Garba Mandals will join the Parikrama. On April 10, Anand Garba Mandals will organize a Palkhi Yatra. Parikrama will be held on Shaktipeeth Ambaji's Gabbar Parvat.