Visiting Bihar during Chhath Puja? Check out 5 tourist places to explore

5 tourist places to explore in Bihar

Chhath Puja is right around the corner and visiting Bihar during festivities is nothing less than an incredible experience, as you'll witness the vibrant celebrations of this significant 4-day fete. Besides, Chhath Puja festivities, Bihar offers several tourist attractions that showcase its rich cultural and historical heritage. So if you plan to visit the state in the coming days, plan your itinerary to include both the festival celebrations and tourist destinations to make the most of your visit to Bihar.

For your convenience, India TV has compiled a list of five tourist places that you can explore during the 4-day festival visit in Bihar.



Bodh Gaya: One of the most sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world, one should visit Bodh Gaya if they are in Bihar. It is said that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Gaya. Besides, the famous Mahabodhi Temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also a must-visit. The serene atmosphere and historical significance make Bodh Gaya a captivating destination.

Nalanda: Popular for its ancient Nalanda University, one can explore the historical importance of India's rich intellectual past while visiting Nalanda. While exploring Nalanda, you'll get a sense of the region's historical significance and its role as a centre of learning and spirituality in ancient times. Hiuen Tsang Memorial Hall, Surya Mandir, and Sariputra Stupa are the top 3 places you can explore during your Nalanda visit.

Rajgir: Surrounded by hills and lush greenery, Rajgir in Bihar is a tranquil destination with a rich historical background. The Vishwa Shanti Stupa, Griddhakuta (Vulture's Peak), and the ancient ruins of Rajgir are key attractions. If your visit happens to overlap with the Rajgir International Film Festival, it provides a one-of-a-kind cultural experience worth checking out.

Vaishali: Considered as the birthplace of Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism, Vaishali offers notable tourist attractions like the Ashokan Pillar and the Buddha Stupa. It is an ancient city with historical significance in Jainism and Buddhism.

Patna: Last but not the least, Patna, The state capital has a mix of historical and modern attractions.Visit the Patna Sahib Gurudwara, a sacred site for Sikhs, and explore the Patna Museum, showcasing a vast collection of artifacts. Gandhi Maidan and the Golghar are other places worth checking out in Patna.

