Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BANARASI GURU Varanasi: Must-see places in India's oldest city

Varanasi, also known as Kashi, is a sacred location for millions of pilgrims and travellers from all over the world. This historic city is steeped in spirituality, history, and cultural richness, and is located on the banks of the sacred River Ganges in Uttar Pradesh, India. Travelling to Varanasi is like entering another world, full of time-honoured customs and magical encounters. Let's take a look at some of the must-see attractions in Varanasi that highlight the city's distinct allure.

Dashashwamedh Ghat:

Dashashwamedh Ghat is one of Varanasi's oldest and most notable ghats. It is famous for its enthralling evening Ganga Aarti, in which priests perform synchronised ceremonies accompanied by chants and incense, creating a spellbinding ambience. Witnessing the Ganga Aarti from the steps of Dashashwamedh Ghat is an awe-inspiring event that you will remember for the rest of your life.



Kashi Vishwanath Temple:

A visit to Varanasi would be incomplete without seeking Lord Shiva's blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The temple is famous for its architectural splendour as well as its theological significance. It attracts believers from all around the world due to its artistic carvings, golden spires, and spiritual ambiance. Its holiness and devotion make it a must-see destination for spiritual seekers.



Sarnath:

Sarnath, a major Buddhist pilgrimage destination just a few kilometres from Varanasi, is where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after obtaining enlightenment. Explore the remnants of ancient monasteries, the Dhamek Stupa, and the tranquil ambience of the Sarnath Museum, which has a great collection of Buddhist art and artefacts.



Assi Ghat:

Assi Ghat, located at the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Assi, is a major location for spiritual practises and ceremonies. Devotees flock here to perform rituals, take holy dips, and watch the spectacular Aarti celebrations. The early morning boat trip along the Ganges from Assi Ghat is a peaceful experience that allows you to see the city come to life as the sun rises.



Ramnagar Fort:

The Ramnagar Fort, located on the Ganges' eastern bank, is a magnificent architectural marvel. Built in the 18th century, this majestic castle serves as the Maharaja of Varanasi's home. Explore its majestic halls, vintage collections, and the well-preserved museum, which has a treasure of royal artefacts such as vintage cars, armour, and antique weapons.



Varanasi, with its rich cultural legacy and spiritual significance, provides visitors with a wonderful experience. The city weaves an alluring tapestry of experiences, from the stunning Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat to the sacred temples, tranquil ghats, and ancient landmarks.

Read More Travel News