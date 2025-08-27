Vallam Kali: Kerala’s legendary snake boat race, history, Onam celebrations and major events Vallam Kali, popularly known as the snake boat race, is one of Kerala’s most spectacular traditions. Held mainly during the Onam festival, these races bring together culture, sport, and celebration in a way that is truly unique to the backwaters of Kerala.

Once again, the monsoon clouds settle over Kerala, and the backwaters burst into life with the rhythmic splash of oars, shouting, cheering, and applause. This splendid event is the Vallam Kali or snake boat race. It is a dance of all the marvellous things Kerala has to offer. It is a colour fest, a cultural celebration, and an intense devotion. It is much more than the race itself.

For centuries, it is said to have existed, Vallam Kali draws tourists, locals, and competitors alike. Horse and boat racing have their enthusiasts across the world, and few things have the spectator appeal that these do, and it certainly is the case here in Kerala. Allow us an explanation so that the details do not get lost in the celebration.

Vallam Kali: Importance and history

Vallam means boat in Malayalam, and Kali means play or game. Over 400 years ago, during the reign of the kings of Alleppey (now known as Alappuzha), these races began. They were significant for the community in cultural and religious terms. During that time, such races were of much greater social importance.

The chundan Vallams or the snake boats, with their long and slender prow made to resemble the hood of a snake, were made for naval warfare battles. They slowly turned into ceremonial racing boats that are still kept in good condition by the villages.

The spectacle of the snake boats

Unique design of Chundan Vallams

Each snake boat is around 100 to 120 feet long and can seat over 100 rowers.

The curved prow and stern resemble the raised hood of a snake, lending it the name.

These boats are crafted from Anjili (wild jackfruit) wood, following age-old boat-building traditions.

Synchronised rowing and chants

The highlight of Vallam Kali is the perfect coordination of rowers. Guided by a chief oarsman (Kaarnavan), the team rows in unison to the rhythm of traditional songs known as Vanchipattu. The synchrony is so precise that it resembles a human heartbeat on water.

Major snake boat races in Kerala

Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Held every year on the second Saturday of August in Punnamada Lake, Alappuzha, this is the most famous Vallam Kali. The race gained global fame when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited in 1952 and donated a silver trophy.

Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race

This is not just a race but also a religious offering to Lord Parthasarathy of Aranmula Temple. It takes place during Onam and is celebrated more as a ritual than a competition.

Champakulam Moolam Boat Race

Considered one of the oldest Vallam Kalis, this race is linked to the Sree Krishna Temple of Ambalappuzha. The event is filled with rituals, processions, and cultural performances.

Vallam Kali during the Onam festival

The timing of Vallam Kali coincides with Onam, Kerala’s grand harvest festival. For community members, taking part in or even watching the boat races is a celebration of joy, thanksgiving, and community. Visitors schedule their trips around Onam just to see these adrenaline-fueled events.

Vallam Kali as a global attraction

Vallam Kali has become an international tourist attraction. From drone footage of the boats slicing through the sparkling backwaters to the electric shouts of the thousands of spectators, travel and adventure tourists tag the event as a must-visit while in Kerala.

More than a boat race, Vallam Kali is a living custom that unites people, commemorates Kerala’s culture, and captivates people with its spectacular collection. If you ever come to God’s Own Country in the monsoon, make sure to witness this awe-inspiring event. The ‘snake boats’ racing in the backwaters of Kerala are more than boats—they are emblems of unity, immense pride, and an enduring custom.

