7 underrated wildlife sanctuaries in India Gen Z must visit for epic reels Gen Z travellers are skipping the crowds for rare wildlife and aesthetic vibes. Here are 7 underrated sanctuaries in India that are reel-perfect and unforgettable.

New Delhi:

Gen Z doesn’t just travel, they curate. Every trip has to be a mix of adventure, aesthetics, and, of course, reel-worthy moments. But the truth is, India’s best wildlife experiences don’t always happen at Ranthambore or Corbett, where safari jeeps outnumber the animals.

If you’re ready to swap overcrowded tiger trails for misty forests, crocodile-filled rivers, and sloth bear playgrounds, here are some underrated wildlife sanctuaries that will make your content look like it belongs in a Nat Geo reel, minus the tourist chaos.

7 hidden wildlife escapes in India for your next reel

1. Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Think beyond the usual jeep safaris; here, you can kayak through backwaters, trek through dense forests, and even go on walking safaris (yes, on foot in tiger land!). Apart from leopards and sloth bears, Satpura’s rugged cliffs and misty dawns make for moody, cinematic frames that scream “wanderlust.”

Reel tip: Shoot a slow pan of your canoe cutting through still waters at sunrise, instant viral potential.

2. Bhitarkanika National Park, Odisha

Welcome to India’s mini-Amazon. This mangrove paradise is home to saltwater crocodiles that look straight out of Jurassic Park. Add to that olive ridley turtles, flocks of colourful birds, and waterways that seem endless. It’s remote, raw, and ridiculously reel-friendly.

Reel tip: A drone shot over the zig-zagging mangroves? Chef’s kiss.

3. Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka

Tucked away in the Western Ghats, Bhadra is a blend of wildlife and chill. Spot elephants, gaurs, and tigers, then head to the backwaters for golden sunsets that reflect like liquid gold. Perfect if you want a mix of wildlife thrill and calm, aesthetic shots.

Reel tip: Time-lapse the sunset over the Bhadra reservoir, you’ll get DMs asking, “Where is this place?!”

4. Tal Chhapar Sanctuary, Rajasthan

Imagine endless golden grasslands, herds of blackbucks leaping across the horizon, and migratory birds flying overhead. Tal Chhapar feels like a live-action nature documentary set in Rajasthan’s desert.

Reel tip: Slow-motion shots of blackbucks sprinting through the grass, pure content gold.

5. Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh

This one’s for the adventure junkies. Namdapha is wild in every sense, think clouded leopards, red pandas, mist-filled valleys, and trails that look like you’ve stepped into Middle-earth. Few tourists make it here, which means your content looks rare and otherworldly.

Reel tip: Capture the fog slowly rolling into the forest, instant mystical vibes.

6. Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Karnataka

“Forget tigers for a moment. Just imagine dozens of sloth bears playing, climbing, and foraging in the only sanctuary dedicated to them all over India. It’s quirky as well as unique and adorable content that you can use to stand out among the Sigma population of tiger reels.”

Reel Tip: Get a close-up of a sloth bear munching fruits - cuteness overload guaranteed.

7. Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Assam

It has wild horses, riverine islands, and boat rides through vast floodplains — and really exceptional projections of open water — none of which could ever describe any two places as similar to what one finds at Dibru-Saikhowa. A bird watcher's paradise with more than 300 species. If your reel vibe is “wild, untouched, and aesthetic,” this one’s for you.

Reel tip: Capture the contrast of feral horses running against the wide Brahmaputra skies.

For Gen Z travellers, these wildlife spots tick all the boxes: adventure, aesthetic backdrops, and reels that don’t look like everyone else’s. The best thing? It will not come back namelessly draped in Facebook logic, but really exciting and unforgettable tales, which is by far the coolest thing about uncovering the wild India that Google Maps hasn't even mapped out yet.