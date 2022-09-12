Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepak Bhatia, travel blogger

Deepak Bhatia is a well-known travel blogger in India. While his father runs a hotel business, he always wanted to do something different in life. He tried his hands in the business but sadly, when he started two new restaurants, they didn't succeed for a long time. The failure to run the business made Bhatia realise that he wanted to go out and do something exciting.

In today's time, being a blogger is a big deal. If you can get people's attention with your content, you will have followers and exposure that helps brands contact you for promotions, and even social media pages like Instagram can benefit you financially. Deepak realised his potential as a travel blogger and has seen great success then.

In the last few years, travel blogger Deepak Bhatia has been to many places in India and even in different countries. He helps people by suggesting what they can explore, where they can stay on a budget and where to find good food.

Deepak started his travel company, Travel Studio, thanks to his love for exploring new places. About the same, he shares, "Travel business was just a random try after that, it’s simply because I have an empty office to me. I wanted to try something new. Initially, it was a struggle as I have not travelled much and have no experience in the niche. But I am someone who never gives up. I awakened the explorer spirit in me and was ready to take what comes next."

He adds, "I am on the pursuit to achieve excellence, sleepless night, hardworking days and thought of travelling the whole world. I understood how impactful it is to travel and get to know everything about the place personally. It helped not only to widen my horizons but also to gain more business by showcasing the knowledge I acquired."

