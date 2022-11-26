Trade Fair 2022 TOUR: Jammu Sapphire becomes main attraction, Railways showcases its achievements

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Trade Fair 2022

Trade Fair 2022: The India International Trade Fest is one of the biggest trade events. The 41st edition of the IITF is currently underway at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The theme of the present edition of trade fair is ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’. The fair started on November 14 and will go on till November 27. For the general public, it was opened on November 19. Reportedly, about 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from various countries showcased their products. However, an innovative idea of the Mining department in organising a unique display of Jammu Sapphire from Padder mines of Kishtwar, this year, has become a star attraction for the visitors thronging to the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion.

The Secretary of Mining, Amit Sharma, conceptualize the idea of displaying Jammu Sapphire, a precious gem of world-class quality, at IITF this year. The J-K Minerals Corporation also offered to help genuine buyers, to have a detailed look at the extracted sapphire stones, once the IITF gets over after due verification.

People from across the globe thronged the J-K Pavilion where the artefacts displayed by the artisans were put to the exhibition depicting the talent of indigenous art and craft of J-K which has won admiration worldwide. As many as eleven government departments and corporations including Agricultural, Horticulture, Agro Industries, JKI, JK Minerals and others had set up their stalls at the fair to showcase their products.

Leh-Ladakh is participating for the first time. On the other hand, it is said that some 12 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and the UK are participating in the fair.

Also, the Ministry of Railways is participating in the 41st IITF. The Ministry has set up a pavilion in Hall no. 5 with the theme of 'Ayodhya Railway Station'.

Many facets of Indian Railways have been highlighted, where various themes have been displayed with their technological & structural advances through photos, translites, models, etc. The Railway pavilion boasts the grandeur of the new look of Ayodhya Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, a sports gallery exhibiting various awards triumphed by the Railway sportspersons, the outer fascia depicting the journey from steam engine era to Vande Bharat and heading towards bullet train, side walls based on theme of 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' showcasing the connect between Freedom Struggle and Indian Railways.

Redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, with the design inspired by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Sabarmati Multimodal Passenger Hub & Casting Yard of India's first Bullet Train Project, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. World's highest Railway Arch Bridge, the iconic Chenab Bridge, part of the national project Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link.

Bina Solar Power Plant, a first-of-its-kind solar project that generates & supplies solar power directly at 25 kV OverHead Electrical Equipment to haul trains. India's first Underwater (Subaqueous Tunnel) rail system part of the East-West Metro corridor of Metro Railway, Kolkata. Vande Bharat Express, India's first indigenous Semi High-Speed Train are some of the main aspects of this.



