Tosh to Gokarna: 5 offbeat getaways in India that offer something truly special

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 5 offbeat getaways in India that you must visit.

India is a diverse country full of unique and offbeat locations to explore. From secluded beaches to remote mountain villages, there’s something for everyone. Here are 5 of the most offbeat getaways in India that offer something truly special.

Tosh, Himachal Pradesh: Nestled in the Parvati River Valley, Tosh is one of the most beautiful and offbeat getaways in India. This tiny village is surrounded by lush forests and snow-capped mountains and offers some of the best views in the Himalayas. You can explore the nearby monasteries, hike to some of the highest peaks, or just relax and take in the stunning scenery.

Gokarna, Karnataka: This small beach town on the west coast of India is unlike any other. It’s home to some of the most pristine beaches in India, as well as countless temples and shrines. It’s also one of the few places in India where you can find an abundance of solitude and peace. Whether you want to relax on the beach or explore some of the local attractions, Gokarna is a great place to get away from it all.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh: This remote valley in the Himalayas is one of the most offbeat and beautiful destinations in India. It’s located at an altitude of 4,270 meters (14,000 ft), making it one of the highest inhabited places in the world. Here you can explore ancient monasteries, take part in amazing trekking opportunities, or just relax and soak up the breathtaking views.

Majuli Island, Assam: Located in the Brahmaputra River, Majuli is one of the largest river islands in the world and one of India’s most offbeat getaways. It’s a perfect place to enjoy some peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here you can explore local villages, visit ancient temples, or simply relax by the river.

Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands: This small island off the coast of India offers some of the most stunning beaches in Asia. From stunning sunsets to crystal clear waters, you can enjoy it all here on this remote offbeat getaway. There’s plenty to do here too; you can go scuba diving or snorkelling to explore the coral reefs, go on guided tours to discover hidden waterfalls or take a relaxing stroll along one of its white sand beaches.

These 5 offbeat getaways are just a few of many that India has to offer. Whether you are looking for relaxation or adventure, there’s something for everyone here in this incredible country. So why not grab your backpack and get ready for an unforgettable experience?

Read More Travel News