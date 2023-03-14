Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These villages in Himachal Pradesh are unique; here is why

The scenic state of Himachal Pradesh is filled with lush greenery, valleys and hills, and rivers. There are a few villages that are not only stunningly beautiful but also unique. Here are four such villages in Himachal Pradesh:

Pulga, in Parvat valley

Pulga, situated in the scenic Parvati Valley, is a charming village that can only be reached on foot as there are no motorable roads leading to it. To reach Pulga, travelers need to trek around 3 km from the nearby village of Barshaini. The area is surrounded by a dense deodar forest, also known as Fairy Forest, which makes for a popular trekking destination for nature enthusiasts.

Kalpa in Kinnaur

Kalpa village in Himachal Pradesh is incredibly beautiful, with its traditional houses, apple orchards, and forests of pine and deodar trees. It's a great place for photographers, as there are plenty of stunning natural scenes to capture.

Malana in Parvati Valley

People from all over the world love their hashish called Malana Cream. Malana is different from other villages in India. People, there are very traditional and don't talk to visitors much. You have to ask for permission before touching or talking to them. Also, visitors aren’t allowed to go inside their temples.

Langza in Spiti Valley

A visit to Lahaul-Spiti is incomplete without visiting Langza village, a remote village in India. You'll see big snowy mountains, a giant Buddha statue that's been around for 1000 years, and old buildings called gompas. The coolest thing to see in Langza is fossils. These are the remains of plants and animals that used to live in the ocean a long, long time ago.

